Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Sunday morning.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s office said they responded alongside deputies to S. Chruch Street after someone reported the shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim and began investigating.

Sadly, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Coroner’s Office. They identified the victim as 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn from Greenville.

Deputies said the investigation into this situation is just beginning and they have no other information to give right now.

