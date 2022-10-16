Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Sunday morning.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s office said they responded alongside deputies to S. Chruch Street after someone reported the shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim and began investigating.

Sadly, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Coroner’s Office. They identified the victim as 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn from Greenville.

Deputies said the investigation into this situation is just beginning and they have no other information to give right now.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shots fired at fair
Shots fired at Piedmont Interstate Fair
14-year-old gets special birthday surprise
14-year-old gets special birthday surprise
generic crash
14-year-old dies following Saturday night crash in Spartanburg
Scene of hit and run that injured two troopers
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop