One dead after Saturday night crash in Anderson County
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday night.
Troopers said the crash happened along Parnell Road near Robertson Road at around 10:02 p.m.
According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Parnell Road when they went off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and overturned.
Sadly, the driver passed away shortly after the crash. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Shawn Alexander Smith from Townville.
