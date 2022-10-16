One dead after Saturday night crash in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Saturday night.

Troopers said the crash happened along Parnell Road near Robertson Road at around 10:02 p.m.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Parnell Road when they went off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox and overturned.

Sadly, the driver passed away shortly after the crash. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 25-year-old Shawn Alexander Smith from Townville.

