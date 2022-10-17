Coldest air of the season prompts First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday & Wednesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Very cold air is on the way for the next several days giving us freezing mornings and chilly afternoons.

First Alert Headlines

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for freeze warning in the mountains

High and low temperatures set to drop close to 20 degrees for Tuesday

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for freeze watch in the Upstate

A cold front has clear the area and now the bottom drops out behind it. The cold air moves in quickly dropping temperatures from highs Monday afternoon in the 70s to lows in the 20s and 30s by Tuesday morning. A freeze warning is in effect for the mountains which is why we have a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday morning.

First Alert Weather Days Tuesday and Wednesday (Fox Carolina)

Right now, it doesn’t look like a hard freeze for the valleys since we should drop to around freezing for just an hour or two. Whereas in the higher elevations, you can expect a hard freeze Tuesday morning so be sure to protect your plants and outdoor animals. In the Upstate, temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s, so patchy frost is certainly possible, especially in the more rural areas where the temperatures are usually a bit lower.

Tuesday morning lows (Fox Carolina)

Tuesday afternoon, is cold for this time of year. Highs struggle to the mid 50s in the Upstate to the mid 40s in the mountains. This is 15 to 20 degrees below normal for mid-October. The forecast high in Greenville is 56° which is just 3° above the record low-high of 53° set in 1966.

And the chill holds on strong into Wednesday morning as temperatures tumble to the low to mid 30s in the Upstate to the mid to upper 20s in the mountains. A freeze watch is in effect for the entire area Wednesday morning. A hard freeze is more likely Wednesday morning in the mountains which would bring an end to the growing season. Wednesday afternoon is once again unseasonably cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s in the mountains to the upper 50s in the Upstate, putting us only 3° to 5° above record low-highs.

Wednesday morning lows (Fox Carolina)

Thursday morning looks just as cold with morning lows hovering around the freezing mark in the Upstate bringing another widespread frost and potential freeze. In the mountains, you wake up to the 20s again. The afternoon starts warm up a little bit as temperatures inch up to the low 60s in the Upstate to the mid 50s in the mountains. But Friday morning once again brings widespread 30s to the area with higher elevations dropping to around or below freezing.

After four unseasonably cold mornings in a row, Saturday morning looks a little more mild with lows in the 40s in the Upstate to the upper 30s in the mountains, keeping us above to the freezing mark. By the weekend, highs return to the upper 60s to low 70s which is right where we should be for this time of year.

Temperature trend this week (Fox Carolina)

