Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon.

Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m.

According to deputies, Dodgens is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds. Roberson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 124 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Dodgens and Roberson is asked to call (864)-898-5519 or (864) 898-5500.

