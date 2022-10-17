Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.

Devin Dodgens (left) and Kayleigh Roberson (right)
Devin Dodgens (left) and Kayleigh Roberson (right)(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon.

Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m.

According to deputies, Dodgens is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds. Roberson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 124 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Dodgens and Roberson is asked to call (864)-898-5519 or (864) 898-5500.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New study ranks SC colleges and universities
New study ranks universities and colleges in South Carolina
Joshua Coaxum was charged with indecent exposure, according to Charleston County jail records.
Man charged with indecent exposure at N. Charleston school bus stop
Alex Murdaugh, shown here at a bond hearing for two murder charges on July 20, 2022, is accused...
Murdaugh defense demands evidence be handed over in new motion
generic crash
Driver charged with DUI after deadly crash in Greenville