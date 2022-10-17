Driver charged with DUI after deadly crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person just after midnight on Friday, October 17.

Officers said the crash happened near the intersection of Church Street and Academy Street at around 12:39 a.m.

According to officers, the crash involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle. Sadly, one of the drivers passed away following the collision. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Samuel Greene.

The Coroner’s Office said Greene was traveling north on Church Street when his motorcycle collided with an SUV.

Officers said the other driver was charged with DUI, but they couldn’t release the suspect’s name.

We are still working on learning more about the suspect and victim. We will update this story as officials release new information.

