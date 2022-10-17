Gaffney man sentenced for killing woman and hiding body behind his house

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that a Gaffney man recently pleaded guilty to a 2019 shooting that killed one person.

Officials said 45-year-old Marshall D. Lee pleaded guilty today to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

According to officials, Lee shot 36-year-old Jamie Buser from Chicago Ridge, Illinois, in September 2019.

Deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they found Buser’s body in a wooded area behind Lee’s home along Union Highway while helping the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigate a missing person case. They added that her body was found just days after she was reported missing by her family.

Deputies said cell phone records had been used to track Buser to South Carolina. Her car was found along Old Race Track Road.

According to deputies, they discovered text messages between Lee and Buser that showed Lee looking for a female escort. Buser reportedly went to Lee’s house when his family wasn’t home. There she was shot several times after she arrived.

Once he was taken into custody, he told deputies that he initially met Buser online.

Lee was sentenced to 30 years in prison and will not be eligible for parole or early release, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.