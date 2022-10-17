Greenville’s Mazeo Bennett commits to Tennesee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You name the Power 5 program and they likely wanted Greenville’s Mazeo Bennett. He’s a four-star prospect and the top ranked receiver in South Carolina for the Class of 2024. He narrowed the list down to 7, and chose to make his final decision on his birthday.

“Man, the emotions were set high.” Mazeo Bennet, Greenville junior receiver, said.

Greenville 4-star receiver Mazeo Bennett was ready to pick his school. He sat surrounded by family in the Red Raiders auditorium. Seven hats sat around them. Only one would be picked.

“For the next three to four years,” Bennett said.

He first picked up a South Carolina hat. He set that down for an Alabama hat. He stated to put it on his head and placed it back down on the table. He enthusiastically picked up a Tennessee hat and put it on his head, announcing his commitment to the Volunteers.

Mazeo Bennett (@TheMazeoBennett) picks Tennessee. Welcome to Rocky Top Nation! pic.twitter.com/zR9Y5jI4Xo — Mitchel Summers (@MitchSummersTV) October 16, 2022

Bennett told the Vols coaching staff two weeks ago he would commit to Tennessee.

“I was just ready to show the whole world that I’m committed to Tennessee,” Bennett said. “I’m ready to go.”

He felt at home in Rocky Top nation.

“I’ve known that Tennessee was home,” Bennett said. “Once I seen it, I knew it was home and I knew it was where I wanted to be. So, why wait?”

A huge win over Alabama was the icing on the cake for the Tennessee commit.

“I was actually watching it on my phone. We were in Atlanta trying to find some clothes to wear for today. So, I was watching it on my phone and my dad was like, “We won.” I was like “Woah!” I was going crazy I’m not even going to lie. I was going crazy. But, that win that was special.” Bennett said.

The Red Raider is ready to make his name heard in Knoxville.

“Very proud. That’s the best thing that could have happened to our family,” Mazeo Bennet Sr., Bennett’s father, said. “Just to get him somewhere where he’s comfortable and happy, that’s one of the best things that the family could ask for.”

“Man, they’re getting a dog athlete. A dog not only on the field, but in the classroom. I take pride in my grades,” Bennett said. “I take pride blocking for my running backs and my teammates. They’re getting an all-around player. Not only a superstar player that can make plays when needed, but somebody that’s going to make plays even when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.