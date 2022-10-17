Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Journey, the popular rock band, is stopping by Columbia as part of its Freedom Tour 2023.

The band will perform with Toto at the Colonial Life Arena on February 10.

You can buy tickets starting Friday (10/21) at 10 a.m.

