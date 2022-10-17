Journey, Toto coming to the Midlands

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Journey, the popular rock band, is stopping by Columbia as part of its Freedom Tour 2023.

The band will perform with Toto at the Colonial Life Arena on February 10.

You can buy tickets starting Friday (10/21) at 10 a.m.

