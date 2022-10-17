LIVE: New U.S. courthouse in Greenville dedication ceremony

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A dedication ceremony for the new Carroll A. Campbell, Jr. U.S. Courthouse is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The 193,000 square-foot building houses the U.S. District Court, the U.S. Marshal Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services,  the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, and a public defender’s office

“We are fortunate to have the new Campbell federal courthouse which will serve the citizens of the Upstate and District of South Carolina for future generations,” said Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell. “Both the design and functionality of the courthouse will help our judges, court staff, and related agencies carry out their responsibilities in providing for the administration of justice in civil and criminal matters.”

The ceremony will features addresses by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, U.S. Congressman William Timmons, Greenville Mayor Knox White, U.S. District judges, members of the Campbell Family, and Acting Regional Administrator for the General Services Administration (GSA) Region 4, Kevin Kerns.

