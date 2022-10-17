Man arrested on multiple charges following foot chase in Sylva

SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Sylva Police Department said one man was arrested following a foot chase during a traffic stop.

Police said Officer Gabe Ashe was attempting a traffic stop when he had to chase a suspect who was wanted on habitual felon charges.

According to police, the foot chase went through a mobile home park, over a tall fence and eventually a very steep incline before the suspect, Joseph Conner, was caught by police.

The police department said the officer tased Conner because he was aggressive during the arrest and he was taken into custody.

Conner is charged with the following:

1 felony count - habitual felon

1 felony possession of methamphetamine

1 misdemeanor - assault on government official

1 misdemeanor - resist arrest

1 misdemeanor - possess a stolen motor vehicle

1 felony - breaking and entering

1 felony - larceny after breaking and entering

1 misdemeanor - possession of marijuana

Officers said after a medical examination Conner was taken to the Jackson County Jail under a $115,000 secured bond.

“As always, we are grateful for the JCSO for their partnership during this incident. Gabe is one of our youngest and most fit officers, he’s track & field guy. He’s quick like a deer... Probably not the easiest guy to get away from... I’m proud of our officers work here,” said Police Chief Chris Hatton.

