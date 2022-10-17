Man charged with indecent exposure at N. Charleston school bus stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 30-year-old man is accused of exposing himself at a school bus stop used by elementary, middle and high school students.

Joshua Coaxum was charged with indecent exposure, according to Charleston County jail records.

School resource officers received information about the alleged indecent exposure at the Gullah Avenue stop near Greenspire Lane, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

“This bus stop facilitates elementary, middle and high school students who were present when the reported incident occurred,” he said.

The school resource officers conducted an investigation and identified the man as Coaxum, police said.

He was arrested on Friday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.

A judge set bond at $10,000 on the charge and Coaxum posted bond and has since been released, jail records state.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.