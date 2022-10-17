Mother of man killed in shooting sues Greenville County nightclub

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died after a shooting outside a club in Greenville County in 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Torri Pone, 27, was shot in the parking lot of Club Reign on South Pleasantburg Drive on Halloween. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

The suspect, Keoki Harris, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and trafficking cocaine.

According to the lawsuit, Harris was “clearly enraged and visibly intoxicated” on the night of the shooting. Harris reportedly got into an altercation with a relative of Pone over a conversation with a woman who was bartending.

Pone intervened in the altercation which, according to the lawsuit, lasted approximately five minutes before security staff and the club owner broke it up. When all three men were escorted out of the club, Harris allegedly got a gun from his car and fired into Pone’s car, hitting Pone and his family member.

Pone’s family accuses the club of overserving Harris and failing to provide adequate security.

FOX Carolina reached out to Mark Hudson, the owner of Club Reign, but he could not comment on the pending lawsuit.

At the time of the shooting, Hudson told FOX Carolina the club had taken precautions to keep people safe.

“We provided security on the inside,” he said. “We have Greenville City Police Thursday through Sunday, the days that we are open, to provide security outside. So when an incident like this happens we feel like we’ve done the most we could do to prevent such an act.”

