Mother throws surprise party for daughter after losing father earlier this year

CHESNEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A color guard performer was given a surprise party for her birthday after suffering a huge loss earlier this year.

Jessica Barrios turned 14 on Saturday and her mother wanted to plan something special for her since it has been such a hard year.

“This is her first year, her rookie year of doing this and so it was very hard for her to lose her dad and then try something so out of her comfort zone,” said Summer Barrios.

Earlier this year, the family lost their patriarch, Robert Barrios, after a he had a heart attack. Robert Barrios was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic, and unfortunately, from September 2020 until March 2022 he was considered a long-hauler.

His daughter, Jessica, now in the color guard at Seneca High School performs in honor of her dad.

“But he was a big Clemson football fan, so, obviously it’s not Clemson but to perform like for a football team, I guess that can like translate into that for him,” said Jessica.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.