New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted.

Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes.

According to officials, these were where the schools in South Carolina stacked up based on the findings.

Clemson University

University of South Carolina

Furman University

Presbyterian College

Citadel Military College of South Carolina

Columbia International University

Southern Wesleyan University

Charleston Southern University

North Greenville University

College of Charleston

In addition to the ranking, WalletHub also released how some of the top schools compared in specific metrics.

Clemson University

2nd – Admission Rate

23rd – Net Cost

19th – Student-Faculty Ratio

1st – On-Campus Crime

20th – Gender & Racial Diversity

1st – Graduation Rate

2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

University of South Carolina

6th – Admission Rate

21st – Net Cost

25th – Student-Faculty Ratio

12th – On-Campus Crime

17th – Gender & Racial Diversity

3rd – Graduation Rate

4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

Furman University

12th – Admission Rate

25th – Net Cost

1st – Student-Faculty Ratio

25th – On-Campus Crime

19th – Gender & Racial Diversity

2nd – Graduation Rate

3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

For the ranking of all the institutions, you can visit 2023′s College & University Rankings.

