New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted.
Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes.
According to officials, these were where the schools in South Carolina stacked up based on the findings.
- Clemson University
- University of South Carolina
- Furman University
- Presbyterian College
- Citadel Military College of South Carolina
- Columbia International University
- Southern Wesleyan University
- Charleston Southern University
- North Greenville University
- College of Charleston
In addition to the ranking, WalletHub also released how some of the top schools compared in specific metrics.
Clemson University
- 2nd – Admission Rate
- 23rd – Net Cost
- 19th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 1st – On-Campus Crime
- 20th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 1st – Graduation Rate
- 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
University of South Carolina
- 6th – Admission Rate
- 21st – Net Cost
- 25th – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 12th – On-Campus Crime
- 17th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 3rd – Graduation Rate
- 4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
Furman University
- 12th – Admission Rate
- 25th – Net Cost
- 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
- 25th – On-Campus Crime
- 19th – Gender & Racial Diversity
- 2nd – Graduation Rate
- 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
For the ranking of all the institutions, you can visit 2023′s College & University Rankings.
