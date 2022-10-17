New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina

Clemson University
Clemson University(FOX Carolina News)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted.

Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes.

According to officials, these were where the schools in South Carolina stacked up based on the findings.

  • Clemson University
  • University of South Carolina
  • Furman University
  • Presbyterian College
  • Citadel Military College of South Carolina
  • Columbia International University
  • Southern Wesleyan University
  • Charleston Southern University
  • North Greenville University
  • College of Charleston

In addition to the ranking, WalletHub also released how some of the top schools compared in specific metrics.

Clemson University

  • 2nd – Admission Rate
  • 23rd – Net Cost
  • 19th – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 1st – On-Campus Crime
  • 20th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 1st – Graduation Rate
  • 2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

University of South Carolina

  • 6th – Admission Rate
  • 21st – Net Cost
  • 25th – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 12th – On-Campus Crime
  • 17th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 3rd – Graduation Rate
  • 4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

Furman University

  • 12th – Admission Rate
  • 25th – Net Cost
  • 1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
  • 25th – On-Campus Crime
  • 19th – Gender & Racial Diversity
  • 2nd – Graduation Rate
  • 3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

For the ranking of all the institutions, you can visit 2023′s College & University Rankings.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

