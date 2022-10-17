RECIPE: Easy apple hand pies

3-2-1 Pie Dough

Yield: 4, 10″ crusts

Ingredients:

AP Flour 24 oz.

Salt ½ oz.

Sugar 3 Tbsp.

Fat, cold 16 oz. (Butter, lard, shortening, or mixture)

Water, very cold 6-8 oz.

Method:

1. Mix dry ingredients in a bowl

2. Cut the fat into small pieces and coat with dry mixture. 3. With gloved hands, cut the flour and fat together until the mixture resembles

cornmeal with some larger pieces of fat (pea-size) crumbled throughout it. 4. Add the water and mix briefly until the mixture comes together to form a crumbly

dough. 5. Transfer mixture to work surface and gather together.

6. Press mass together and lightly knead for 4-5 turns until dough comes together

fully and does not leave crumbs. You should still see small pieces of fat when you

are done.

7. Divide the dough into 4, 12-ounce portions per crust.

8. Wrap and refrigerate at least 1 hour. (Can be frozen.) 9. When chilled, dust the bench with flour as needed, transfer chilled dough to

bench, and roll to ⅛” thickness for use.

Apple Pie Filling (For Hand Pies)

Yields approximately 6 hand pies

Ingredients:

Apples, tart, peeled/cored/diced 4 ea.

Lemon juice 1 oz.

Apple juice 3 cups (24 oz.)

Sugar, granulated 10 oz.

Cornstarch 1 ½ oz.

Cinnamon, ground 1 tsp.

Salt ½ tsp.

Nutmeg ¼ tsp.

Method:

1. Place peeled and diced apples in a large bowl; toss with lemon juice.

2. Mix water, apple juice, cornstarch, salt, and spices in a saucepan. Bring to a boil while stirring and boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

3. Add the apples to the juice mixture. Reduce heat and simmer until apples soften, approximately 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

4. Transfer mixture to bowl to cool completely.

Hand pies

Ingredients:

Pie Dough scraps as needed

Pie Filling, prepared (See recipe or use commercial)

Butter, melted as needed to brush

Sugar as needed to finish

Flat icing/Glaze as needed (See recipe)

Note: Can be filled with cooked meat/cheese filling; omit sugar and glaze, sprinkle with savory seasoning blend of choice instead.

Method:

1. Gather pie dough scraps and lightly knead together.

2. Portion into 3 oz. portions per hand pie.

3. Roll each portion into a round shape, approximately 6″ diameter and ⅛” thick.

4. Using a 1 oz. portion scoop, place filling in center of dough round, leaving approximately 1 ½” of dough around the edge.

5. Fold the opposite side over the filling, pressing out as much air as possible, and crimp edges to completely seal filling inside dough, creating a crescent shape.

6. Chill at least 1 hour before baking or frying.

(Recommended to freeze before frying.)

IF BAKING:

7. Preheat oven to 400°F; brush the chilled hand pie with melted butter and sprinkle with sugar.

8. Bake approximately 25 minutes in preheated oven until dough is brown and firm.

IF FRYING:

7. Preheat oil to 350°F.

8. Place very cold or frozen hand pies in a spider/frying basket and slowly lower into the hot oil.

9. Fry approximately 5-7 minutes until dough is golden brown and firm.

10. Cool pies slightly while mixing glaze (below) and pour glaze over warm pies.

11. Cool to set glaze.

Pie Glaze

Yield: 10 oz.

Ingredients:

Confectioner’s Sugar 8 oz.

Milk 2 oz.

Vanilla extract ½ tsp.

Method:

1. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.

2. Whisk to combine.

3. Use immediately (will begin to crust over quickly)

