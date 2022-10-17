REPORTS: Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson (3) looks on before an NFL football game...
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson (3) looks on before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Reports say that the Carolina Panthers have traded receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Network Reporter Ian Rapaport first reported the trade on Monday afternoon.

The details of the trade have yet to be made public yet.

This comes a day after Anderson was kicked off the field by the coaches in a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers signed Anderson to a two-year, $20 million contract that included $12 million guaranteed in 2020. NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero reports that the Cardinals will owe Anderson the remaining $690,000 prorated portion of his base salary.

Anderson has caught 13 passes for 206 yards and one receiving touchdown. He’s currently second on the team in receiving yardage.

