REPORTS: Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Arizona Cardinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Reports say that the Carolina Panthers have traded receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Network Reporter Ian Rapaport first reported the trade on Monday afternoon.

The details of the trade have yet to be made public yet.

This comes a day after Anderson was kicked off the field by the coaches in a 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Here's what @Panthers WR Robbie Anderson had to say after being taken out of the game and sent to the lockers in Carolina's loss today to the Rams.#Panthers #RobbieAnderson @wachfox pic.twitter.com/7oeSyxCmCD — Matt Vereen (@MattVereen) October 16, 2022

The Panthers signed Anderson to a two-year, $20 million contract that included $12 million guaranteed in 2020. NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero reports that the Cardinals will owe Anderson the remaining $690,000 prorated portion of his base salary.

Anderson has caught 13 passes for 206 yards and one receiving touchdown. He’s currently second on the team in receiving yardage.

