SC releases first school report cards with ratings since pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Education released the first report cards for schools that contain ratings since 2019.

Officials said the state’s schools are rebounding from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 20 percent of schools received an excellent rating, which is consistent with the statewide percentage from 2019.

Below is a breakdown of overall ratings for South Carolina schools by school year. The totals do not include career centers or special schools.

OVERALL RATING ELEMENTARY 2019 ELEMENTARY 2022 MIDDLE 2019 MIDDLE 2022 HIGH SCHOOL 2019 HIGH SCHOOL 2022 EXCELLENT 124

(18.7%) 145

(21.8%) 67

(20.7) 71

(21.4%) 59

(26.0%) 40

(16.7%) GOOD 164

(24.7%) 144

(22.1%) 99

(30.7%) 76

(22.9%) 56

(24.7%) 48

(20.0%) AVERAGE 226

(34.0%) 235

(35.3%) 121

(37.5%) 131

(39.5%) 63

(27.8%) 76

(31.7%) BELOW AVERAGE 111

(16.7%) 100

(15.0%) 29

(9.0%) 43

(12.9%) 39

(17.2%) 53

(22.1%) UNSATISFACTORY 39

(5.9%) 42

(6.3%) 7

(2.2%) 11

(3.3%) 10

(4.4%) 19

(7.9%) # OF SCHOOL REPORT CARDS 664 666 323 332 227 240

“I commend the effort of South Carolina educators and students,” said Matthew Ferguson, executive director of the SC Education Oversight Committee. “These results beat all expectations of what was thought possible while living through the COVID disruptions.”

