SC releases first school report cards with ratings since pandemic

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Education released the first report cards for schools that contain ratings since 2019.

Officials said the state’s schools are rebounding from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Just over 20 percent of schools received an excellent rating, which is consistent with the statewide percentage from 2019.

Below is a breakdown of overall ratings for South Carolina schools by school year. The totals do not include career centers or special schools.

OVERALL RATINGELEMENTARY 2019 ELEMENTARY 2022MIDDLE 2019MIDDLE 2022HIGH SCHOOL 2019HIGH SCHOOL 2022
EXCELLENT124
(18.7%)		145
(21.8%)		67
(20.7)		71
(21.4%)		59
(26.0%)		40
(16.7%)
GOOD164
(24.7%)		144
(22.1%)		99
(30.7%)		76
(22.9%)		56
(24.7%)		48
(20.0%)
AVERAGE226
(34.0%)		235
(35.3%)		121
(37.5%)		131
(39.5%)		63
(27.8%)		76
(31.7%)
BELOW AVERAGE111
(16.7%)		100
(15.0%)		29
(9.0%)		43
(12.9%)		39
(17.2%)		53
(22.1%)
UNSATISFACTORY39
(5.9%)		42
(6.3%)		7
(2.2%)		11
(3.3%)		10
(4.4%)		19
(7.9%)
# OF SCHOOL REPORT CARDS664666323332227240

“I commend the effort of South Carolina educators and students,” said Matthew Ferguson, executive director of the SC Education Oversight Committee. “These results beat all expectations of what was thought possible while living through the COVID disruptions.”

