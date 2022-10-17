SCEMD launches new earthquake preparedness resource for SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Emergency Management (SCEMD) staff are expected to hold a media preview and speak on the launch of a new earthquake preparedness resource for South Carolina.

This comes after Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed Oct. 16 through Oct. 20 as earthquake preparedness week for 2022.

According to SCEMD, the state of South Carolina normally experiences approximately 10 to 20 earthquakes annually; however, this year’s swarm of more than 80 low-magnitude earthquakes in Kershaw County highlights earthquakes can occur anywhere in South Carolina.

SCEMD Director Kim Stenson and staff will speak at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

Officials said more than 1.92 million people across eight states and the District of Columbia will also take part in the Great Southeast ShakeOut earthquake safety drill on Thursday, Oct. 20. at 10:20 a.m.

