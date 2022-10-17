SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County.

The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers.

A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up on the way.

Highway Patrol said at this time, the road in this area is blocked.

We’ll keep you update once we learn more.

MORE NEWS: Man arrested on multiple charges following foot chase in Sylva

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.