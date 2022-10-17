SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

Crash on I85 in Spartanburg County
Crash on I85 in Spartanburg County(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County.

The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers.

A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up on the way.

Highway Patrol said at this time, the road in this area is blocked.

We’ll keep you update once we learn more.

MORE NEWS: Man arrested on multiple charges following foot chase in Sylva

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Greenville receiver Mazeo Bennett committed to Tennessee on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.
Greenville's Mazeo Bennett commits to Tennessee
Joseph Conner
Man arrested on multiple charges following foot chase in Sylva
Teen dies in crash
Teen dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
Walk for Alzheimer's
Walk for Alzheimer's