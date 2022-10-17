Suspect allegedly breaks into home, locks himself inside with homeowners

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was taken into custody after a reported burglary over the weekend.

Deputies said they responded to Old Hurrican Road early Sunday morning after the incident was reported.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that the suspect, 56-year-old David Wayne Elliott, had locked himself inside the house and threatened to hurt the homeowners.

Deputies tried to talk to Elliott, but he refused to come out. The homeowners eventually allowed deputies to come into the house, and Elliott was taken into custody.

According to deputies, they found damage to a window and door frame inside the home during their investigation.

Elliott was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and charged with First Degree Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault and Battery – 3rd Degree, Malicious Injury to Property and Breach of Peace. He is still in custody on a combined $64,300 surety bond.

