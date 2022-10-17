Suspect allegedly breaks into home, locks himself inside with homeowners

David Wayne Elliott
David Wayne Elliott(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was taken into custody after a reported burglary over the weekend.

Deputies said they responded to Old Hurrican Road early Sunday morning after the incident was reported.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that the suspect, 56-year-old David Wayne Elliott, had locked himself inside the house and threatened to hurt the homeowners.

Deputies tried to talk to Elliott, but he refused to come out. The homeowners eventually allowed deputies to come into the house, and Elliott was taken into custody.

According to deputies, they found damage to a window and door frame inside the home during their investigation.

Elliott was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and charged with First Degree Burglary, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Assault and Battery – 3rd Degree, Malicious Injury to Property and Breach of Peace. He is still in custody on a combined $64,300 surety bond.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marshall D. Lee
Gaffney man sentenced for killing woman and hiding body behind his house
Daniel Morgan Technology Center
Upstate student arrested after gun found in car
Student accused of bringing gun to Daniel Morgan Tech Center in Spartanburg County
Spartanburg County student in custody after gun found in car
generic crash
Driver charged with DUI after deadly crash in Greenville