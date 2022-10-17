Upstate preservation trust’s efforts to preserve historic church

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate Preservation Trust is leading the charge when it comes to preserving a group of historic structures in South Carolina.

The group says the kinds of places they work to preserve and protect include places that could use some attention so they are around for generations to come.

The Board of Directors is responsible for deciding the list of places to get that kind of attention. The board is made up of folks from across the Upstate who are well versed on their selected within their respective counties.

Preserving the past across the Upstate, some structures have undergone trespassing.

One of those places on the list is a church where many African Americans gathered is on the list to get a facelift.

Bethel CME in Westminster was built in 1876, according to church historian, Shelby Henderson. It is the oldest church in Oconee County but has not been active since 1950s.

The Upstate Preservation Trust, the group is working out an opportunity for those who’d like to visit the church to learn more about its history. Those plans are still in the works.

