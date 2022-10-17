Upstate preservation trust’s efforts to preserve historic church

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate Preservation Trust is leading the charge when it comes to preserving a group of historic structures in South Carolina.

The group says the kinds of places they work to preserve and protect include places that could use some attention so they are around for generations to come.

The Board of Directors is responsible for deciding the list of places to get that kind of attention. The board is made up of folks from across the Upstate who are well versed on their selected within their respective counties.

Preserving the past across the Upstate, some structures have undergone trespassing.

One of those places on the list is a church where many African Americans gathered is on the list to get a facelift.

Bethel CME in Westminster was built in 1876, according to church historian, Shelby Henderson. It is the oldest church in Oconee County but has not been active since 1950s.

The Upstate Preservation Trust, the group is working out an opportunity for those who’d like to visit the church to learn more about its history. Those plans are still in the works.

MORE NEWS: SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SCEMD launches new earthquake preparedness resource for SC
Download the free FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app for iOS or Android devices.
Download the FOX Carolina First Alert Weather app!
Local News Live from Gray stations nationwide
LIVE: New U.S. courthouse in Greenville dedication ceremony
Scene of hit and run that injured two troopers
2 Highway Patrol troopers hit during overnight traffic stop