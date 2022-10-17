Upstate student arrested after gun found in car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Spartanburg County said a student was arrested after an incident on a school campus Monday morning.

District officials said a female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center (DMTC) smelling of marijuana.

Her car was searched by DMTC’s director and assistant director, who found a firearm. The student was detained and is being transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

She has also been recommended for expulsion.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the case.

