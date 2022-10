WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said an elderly man died following a fire near Westminster.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning in a camper on Robert Grant Drive.

Alfred Kelly, 72, died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

