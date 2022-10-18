Anderson Starbucks workers file lawsuit alleging false accusations form company

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Starbucks Workers United announced that workers from the Starbucks located at 3556 Clemson Boulevard in Anderson County filed a lawsuit against Starbucks on Monday, saying the company lied in a police report accusing them of kidnapping and assault.

Officials said the eight workers, three of which were recently fired, filed the defamation lawsuit on Monday.

According to officials, the situation began in August when several workers at the store collectively approached the manager and asked for an increase in wages. The store manager then allegedly took a phone call and walked out of the store while brushing past one of the workers. This exchange was caught on camera and uploaded to TikTok. The video has since accumulated over 11.5 million views, according to officials.

PREVIOUSLY: Starbucks Corporation responds to allegations at Upstate store

After this interaction, the manager filed a police report stating that the workers would not let her leave and that one of the workers assaulted her. The Starbucks Corporation later released a statement on the incident.

“Starbucks knew exactly what they were doing when it smeared our reputation, painting us as criminals,” said Aneil Tripathi, a fired worker from the Anderson store. “It’s more apparent now than ever that Starbucks will go to any length to smear workers, even going as far as lying to the police and accusing us of crimes we did not commit. They abused the law enforcement process to intimidate us and keep us terrified that a knock on the door would be the Anderson police coming to take us away. This case is about more than defamation; it’s about highlighting the disgusting and outright abuse Starbucks will level at their own workers. We hope to highlight what kind of company Starbucks truly is.”

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies spoke with all the employees and viewed the video, but charges were never filed. Deputies stated that the employees didn’t stop the manager from leaving and never put their hands on her. They added that the manager was the one who initiated contact.

“This looming threat over our heads caused me personally so much anguish that I received extensive therapy, and dealt with numerous breakdowns, desperate to find a way out, desperate to find stability. There are no words to describe what it feels like when a multibillion dollar company attempts to muzzle your voice and break your spirit,” said Natalie Mann, a worker from the Anderson store. “Starbucks painted us as criminals. Despite putting years of labor into this company, I have nothing but pennies to show for it, eventually having to borrow money from family. Others were not so lucky.”

Officials said the workers are seeking a judgment of defamation against the company, an injunction against further claims of illegal activity and compensatory/punitive damages.

