Canada based pharmaceutical company to establish first US operation in Cherokee co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Niagara Pharmaceuticals announced that they plan to establish their first U.S. operation in Cherokee County sometime in 2023.

Known for their brands, Health Saver and Pur-Wash, Niagara Pharmaceuticals offers eyewash products such as emergency wash, contact lens cleaners, self-contained eye wash station additives, and conditioners for portable wash units.

Officials said the company plans to invest $9 million into the operation and create 45 new jobs for the area.

“Niagara Pharmaceuticals is excited to launch our first U.S. operation in Cherokee County,” said Niagara Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer Andrew Leistner. “In addition to South Carolina’s business-friendly environment and talented workforce, the state’s strategic location will allow us to connect more efficiently with our customers in the region. We look forward to growing our company and being a part of the South Carolina community.”

The company’s new facility will be located at 1290 Mt. Olive Road in Cowpens. Officials said the goal of the new facility is to increase production to help the company keep up with demand.

“Companies from around the world in the life sciences industry are increasingly seeing South Carolina as an ideal place in which to do business,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said. “That Niagara Pharmaceuticals has decided to establish its first U.S. operation in Cherokee County is great news for the company, our state as a whole, and the local community, and we’re grateful for its commitment to our people.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development recently approved the job development credits related to this project. The council also gave Cherokee County a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to help with the building improvement costs.

The new facility hopes to start operations sometime in 2023, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.