Carowinds expanding to year-round operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Carowinds just announced it will not go into its usual hibernation after the holidays. The amusement park will expand to year-round operations beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

The park said the added winter operating days, in addition to the early season and spring break operations, will provide guests the opportunity to experience even more seasonal events and explore Carowinds the entire year.

Guests will experience rides, subject to routine maintenance, seasonal refurbishments, and weather closures. Select Carowinds dining, merchandise locations and games will be open for guests to enjoy during the winter operating days.

The expanded operation adds select dates to the calendar in January, February, and early March, for year-round entertainment and additional value to season passholders.

The park said Carowinds celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023. The 2023 season marks the beginning of “50 years of Carolina fun,” a limited-time special event that is expected to bring exciting entertainment, enhanced food and beverage offerings, and other immersive experiences.

According to the park, expanding the calendar to year-round operation will enhance local tourism and travel industries, create jobs to support economic growth for the entire region, and reinforce the park’s commitment to the local community.

