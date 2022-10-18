LIVE: FBI, Chatham County police holding news conference on Quinton Simon case

By Paige Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will be holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to give an update on the Quinton Simon case.

WTOC will have the news conference on air, online, and on WTOC+.

Quinton was last seen on Oct. 5 when he was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home. Since then, CCPD and the FBI confirm they believe Quinton is dead. They have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

1 dead after shooting in Spartanburg Co.
LIVE: Sheriff gives update on homicide investigation from Sunday
A sign outside the DJJ
SLED deployed to DJJ, multiple agencies responding
Mobile education center to fight drug addiction
Mobile education center to fight drug addiction
A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge in Travelers Rest
A piece of history: Poinsett Bridge in Travelers Rest