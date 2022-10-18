Deputies recover over 4,000 stolen items from NC pawn shop

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that 14 people were recently charged after stolen items were found at a pawn shop in Arden.

Deputies said more than 4,000 stolen items were recovered from Denny’s Jewelry & Pawn.

According to deputies, the items have mainly come from Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target and Sportsman’s Warehouse locations around Buncombe County. Specialists from those chains were reportedly able to identify the items. Deputies added that most of the items were found in the original packaging.

Deputies believe the total value of the stolen items is around $125,000 to $150,000.

“This remains an active investigation with multiple Detectives at the Sheriff’s Office focused solely on this organized theft ring,” said Captain Angie Tullis of the Criminal Investigations Division at the Sheriff’s Office. “This will likely take weeks to complete as we continue to gather additional information.”

The following suspects were charged with Organized Retail Theft.

1. Corrie Anita Avery

2. Alyssia Nichole Lindsey

3. Harvey Douglas Bowman II

4. Kenneth Eugene Gates

5. Tammy Sue Gates

6. Robert Dennis Lewis Sr.

7. Robert Dennis Lewis Jr.

8. Amy Marie Brown

9. Samantha Beth Johnson

10. Jason Joseph Suburger

11. Ricky Scott Mills

12. Kelce Phillip Lytle III

13. Gabriel Thomas Lockridge

14. Dustin Michael Zaleznack

According to deputies, Lewis Sr. and Lewis Jr. were the owners of Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn. Kenneth and Tammy Gates were employees at the store.

“Thank you to Captain Tullis and her team in CID for the significant time and dedication they have put into this investigation to date,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

