Driver dies after tractor trailer overturns along I-85 South

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash along I-85 South that killed one person on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:00 p.m. near N. Mountain Street.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling along I-85 South when they went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

No other details about the victim were released. We will update this story as officials give new information.

