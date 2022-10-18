Driver dies after tractor trailer overturns along I-85 South

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash along I-85 South that killed one person on Monday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened around 1:00 p.m. near N. Mountain Street.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling along I-85 South when they went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

No other details about the victim were released. We will update this story as officials give new information.

