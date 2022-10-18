Gamecock women’s basketball picked to win SEC title

Top ranked South Carolina defeated Clemson on Wednesday
By Thomas Gore
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team was picked to win the 2023 SEC championship by members of the media, according to a release from the school’s athletic department.

Seniors Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke were given preseason All-SEC first team honors as well. Boston was also tabbed as the preseason player of the year.

Boston has garnered a number of individual accolades during her time at South Carolina, including National Player of the Year and last season’s NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

The Gamecocks have won six regular season SEC championships since the 2013-2014 season, and have won two out of the last three.

Head coach Dawn Staley will have ten players returning from last year’s team that won the national championship, including four out of five starters.

See below for the full SEC women’s basketball preseason poll and preseason honors:

1. South Carolina

2. Tennessee

3. LSU

4. Arkansas

5. Ole Miss

6. Florida

7. Kentucky

8. Mississippi State

9. Georgia

10. Alabama

11. Texas A&M

12. Missouri

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt

Preseason Player of the Year: Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Preseason All-SEC First Team:

  • Aliyah Boston, South Carolina
  • Zia Cooke, South Carolina
  • Jordan Horston, Tennessee
  • Rickea Jackson, Tennessee
  • Tamari Key, Tennessee

Preseason All-SEC Second Team:

  • Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
  • Brittany Davis, Alabama
  • Hayley Frank, Missouri
  • Anastasia Hayes, Mississippi State
  • Alexis Morris, LSU
  • Angel Reese, LSU

