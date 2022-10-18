Neighbors have to pay out-of-pocket to fix “orphaned” roads

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - We usually rely on the state or local municipalities to improve our roads, but if you live on a private road, that work comes out of your pocket.

Also called “orphaned” roads, these roads had no legal entity responsible for them. And because of that, there’s little to nothing officials can do.

When we covered Haven Road through “Getting Answers,” Gene Evans reached out to me saying he was having a similar problem—no one would fix his road.

“Did not know the term ‘orphaned’ until I saw your story,” Evans said.

Evans lives on Spring Place Drive. The orphaned road is all gravel.

“And apparently, it’s the hand we’re dealt,” Evans said.

Normally, you’d call Henderson County, the City of Hendersonville, or the state. Not in this case, according to North Carolina Department of Transportation Communications Officer David Uchiyama.

“NCDOT has no legal ability to improve or maintain a road that does not belong to the state of North Carolina,” Uchiyama said.

Uchiyama says, by law, the DOT can’t use state tax dollars to fix roads it has no jurisdiction over. Just like the NCDOT cannot pave your driveway or build a bridge over a creek in your backyard. The same went for Haven Road.

We asked how roads become orphaned in the first place.

“Each one is its own specific case. In most cases, they’re developments of some kind—some residential development,” said Uchiyama, “And maybe there’s plans to turn it over to the state, maybe there’s not.”

Evans says he’s tried everything, reaching out to every official he could.

“I’ve inquired myself about having this taken care of by the county. And there’s no-go,” said Evans.

And to be acquired by the NCDOT, it’s got to meet all of the standards. Read them below.

NCDOT road addition guidelines (NCDOT)

Uchiyama says a handful of roads in Polk, Transylvania, and Henderson Counties have made it into the system.

“They are either new developments and, finally, there are enough houses to meet one of the requirements, or, in another case, the road has been brought up to NCDOT standards to meet the criteria,” Uchiyama said.

However, a road like Evans can take millions of dollars to simply meet the DOT’s criteria.

“Everybody here has to take care of these roads‚” Evans said, “But in most situations, the people that are living here, the majority of them don’t have the means to even help fix the roads. Some of them don’t want to.”

Evans also says many in his community are renters who wouldn’t invest in the road. And a lot of the residents are seniors.

Even if they bring the road up to standard, the NCDOT would still have the final approval.

Evans feels helpless in his quest to improve Spring Place Drive, but he’s not giving up.

“I don’t know if it’s a referendum that could, maybe, be come up with—to, maybe, add a loophole that once a year that they fix them. I don’t know, but I’m going to keep calling,” said Evans.

Be sure to touch bases with your realtor to check and see who is responsible for the maintenance of your roads before you buy a home.

If you want to try to get a road acquired by the NCDOT, you can use its road addition petition here.

We reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation as well. One-third of all SCDOT roads are privately owned. And the DOT has no program that involves taking possession of private roads.

