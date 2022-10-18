Officers investigating Monday night homicide in Walhalla

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the Walhalla Police Department is investigating an apparent stabbing that killed one person on Monday night.

Coroner Karl Addis said the 43-year-old man died outside a home along Moore Avenue.

According to Addis, a 911 call was made around 10:00 p.m., reporting the incident.

Addis said the victim died at the scene from what appeared to be a stabbing injury. Officers are currently investigating the situation as a homicide.

No other details about the victim or the situation were released. We will update this story as officials give new information.

