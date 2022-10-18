‘A really big deal’: How could Greenville’s proposed affordable housing policy impact renters?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Greenville county leaders will vote to approve a new affordable housing incentive policy. Leaders hope this policy will help create more affordable housing options to keep people working and living in the county.

You’re probably wondering what impact the policy might have for you?

“This tax abatement would be a really big deal,” said Tina Belge.

Belge is the Advocacy and Community Engagement Manager for the Greenville Housing Fund.

“It’s a huge shift and really is going to be very beneficial to helping incentivize and bring more private development into our community for affordable housing,” she said about the proposed policy.

Working with the Greenville Housing Fund, Belge advocates for affordable housing. The group’s work found the county needs more than 20,000 affordably priced homes to fill the gaps.

“You have a very severe ‘cost-burden’ amount of folks,” said Belge.

“Cost-burden” is what HUD refers to as people spending more than 30 percent of their monthly income on rent. The new county policy could give people more options.

“The more tools that we have for affordable housing, the better,” said Belge.

Here’s how it works---when a new project is proposed, a developer can reserve 20% or more units as “affordable,” where rent prices are based on income. That way, no reenter will be “cost-burdened.” In exchange, the developer gets a tax break from the county to cover revenue loss.

For perspective, we looked at five new or proposed apartment developments near downtown; Woven (250 units total), the Gateway Project (300 units total), the West End hotel and apartment project (200 units total), the McClaren (244 units total), .408 Jackson (227 units total).

If all of them reserved just 20% of units as “affordable,” that would create 244 affordable units. The McClaren development does plan to have units reserved as affordable.

“Tax abatement is one of the biggest things we can do in terms of affordable housing incentives” said Belge.

This policy might not apply for projects already under construction, but it could apply for future projects. There are some other requirements a developer needs to qualify for as well. We’ll keep you updated on the outcome of Tuesday’s vote.

