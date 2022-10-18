SCHP looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.

This man was hit and killed during a hit-and-run crash.
This man was hit and killed during a hit-and-run crash.(Gaffney Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Cherokee County.

Troopers said on Oct. 11 around 9:49 p.m., an unknown car was heading south on US-29 near Leigh Road when the driver hit and killed a pedestrian and then left the scene.

The pedestrian was identified as 32-year-old Terry John Roland.

The coroner said a car believed to have been involved in the crash was found abandoned in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store by troopers with Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

