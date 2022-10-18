Spartanburg man’s homicide unsolved five years later

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones have unanswered questions after a homicide goes unsolved for five years.

Gregory Drummond’s body was found on Alexander Avenue in Spartanburg on October 16, 2017. Family and friends continue to pray for justice.

“It makes me feel heartbroken. A loss of words you can’t explain but he won’t be forgotten by me,” Kenya Thomas said.

He died the day after his son’s 10th birthday. Thomas Drummond is now 14 years old.

Thomas’ mom, Kenya Thomas, said his dad’s death hit him hard. It’s why she keeps fighting for answers.

“They had a wonderful bond. My son, he’s holding strong for his daddy. He just wants closure. He wants justice. He wants the family to get closure for what happened to his father,” Kenya Thomas said.

Spartanburg Police said someone pulled up and shot Drummond inside his car. Investigators found his red Cadillac wrecked into a tree. The ignition was on with music playing when police got on scene.

According to an incident report obtained from Spartanburg Police, investigators found four .40 caliber casings at the crime scene.

Neighbors reported hearing three to five gunshots, but told police they did not see anything.

Thomas says its hard to understand why someone took his father away.

“Karma is gonna come. Y’all are not getting away with it. There’s no getting away with it at all. Y’all time is coming. Y’all days are coming,” Thomas Drummond said.

Investigators said they are actively interviewing people, but have not named any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

