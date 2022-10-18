TL Hanna’s Reagan Scanlon cheers through pain

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - TL Hanna’s cheer squad is one of the best in the Upstate. Junior Reagan Scanlon was looking forward to her first year on the varsity squad. She had to fight through the pain to stay on the sidelines.

Reagan Scanlon worked hard to make the varsity team.

“I just loved being involved in the football games and the football game atmosphere.” Reagan Scanlon, TL Hanna junior cheerleader, said.

Cheerleading is her sport and a leg surgery wasn’t going to stop her.

“I wanted to come back and bounce back as fast as I could.” Scanlon said.

Born with a bone disease that caused her to be bow legged, the pain was more mental than physical.

“I was really insecure about it.” Scanlon said.

“You never wanna see your daughter crying,” Lyndsey Scanlon, Reagan’s mother, said. “There was one day I picked her up and, um, some kids were saying things here and I don’t think that they, and were trying to be mean intentionally. I just think they’re curious. Kids are curious and, um, but it’s something that she had to live with daily and I think that she was just really self-conscious about it.

Along with her family, Reagan decided to have surgery to straighten her leg.

“When I first saw my leg I was just like in complete shock and then afterwards I was in a wheelchair for a couple weeks and then I had a walker for a couple months.” Scanlon said.

Still recovering, Reagan was determined not to miss a football game.

“Even when I would say, ‘Hey, it’s okay for you to sit down if it’s hurting,” Kelly Jones, TL Hanna’s cheerleading coach, said. “She would never sit down.”

Coach Kelly Jones says Reagan is leading by example.

“It’s actually really amazing for all of our girls because it kind of inspires them when they’re hurting or they’re not feeling too good to look at her and be like, If she can do it, then we can do it too.” Jones said.

It was an uncomfortable journey, but the Yellow Jacket cheerleader is fulfilling her dream.

“I’m very thankful that I’ve gotten to fix it because now I’m more confident and I’m also, I feel like that it’s gonna, um, enhance my abilities as an athlete.” Scanlon said.

Reagan has the same bone disease in her right leg and is also considering surgery, but hasn’t planned out a timeline for the operation yet.

