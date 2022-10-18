Two charged with murder after NC woman overdoses

ELLENBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two people are charged with murder after a long-term investigation into the death of a woman in western North Carolina.

Amanda Nash, 27, was found dead in a home in Ellenboro on Mar. 21. Investigators with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said toxicology results revealed she had ingested a lethal dose of fentanyl.

The District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and recommended charges.

Nathan Beason and Evelyn Robertson were charged with second-degree murder, death by distribution, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II substance.

Beason was located on Monday at the Econo Lodge in Forest City. Deputies said he went into a hotel room, stayed for a few minutes and then came back out. He was taken into custody leaving the hotel room.

Robertson was arrested at her home in Mooresboro. Beason and Robertson both received $450,000 bonds.

When deputies executed a search warrant of the hotel room in Forest City, they found 8 pounds of fentanyl. They arrested Cody Lammonds and Kimberly Lammonds, who are accused of maintaining a dwelling with controlled substance.

Cody Lammonds and Kimberly Lammonds (Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office)

Cody Lammonds is also charged with trafficking narcotics.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said other drug investigations are currently underway and stated, “Drug dealers take notice, you’re next.”

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.