Upstate man sentenced for 2017 shooting that killed 8-year-old girl

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate man recently pleaded guilty to a shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl in 2017.

Officials said 20-year-old Donald Martin III entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter. Officials added that Martin was 15 years old when the shooting occurred.

According to officials, Martin fired multiple gunshots into an apartment along Buford Street in Gaffney on August 20, 2017. One of the bullets fire reportedly went through a window and killed 8-year-old Kamryn Bradley.

“These kinds of senseless tragedies should never happen, and anyone who’s reckless enough to shoot into a home needs to know we will do everything in our power to put them away,” Wilson said.

Martin fled the scene but was eventually taken into custody by officers. Officials said officers found 15 shell casings at the scene following the shooting.

“I want to thank Assistant Attorney General Joel Kozak and Assistant Attorney General Kinli Abee who prosecuted this case, the Gaffney Police Department for investigating this case with assistance from a multi-jurisdictional gang unit, victim advocate Vanessa Payton, Investigator Matt Ellis, paralegal Connor Roark, law clerk Caroline Clark and everyone who worked so hard to bring justice to the family of Kamryn Bradley,” Attorney General Wilson added.

