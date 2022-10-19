Anderson Co. deputies looking for woman last seen days ago

Angelica M. Beaven
Angelica M. Beaven(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 19, 2022
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman last seen on Oct. 14.

Deputies said Angelica M. Beaven was last seen in front of a home on Kaye Drive in Anderson.

If you or anyone you know has seen Angelica, please call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2022-014399.

