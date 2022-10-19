LIVE: Death investigation underway in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the scene of a death on Wednesday afternoon.

Viewers reached out about law enforcement and firefighters at a hotel on Chalmers Road.

The coroner has not yet released details about the nature of the death.

