Deputies: Man ‘defended himself’ in Laurens Co. stabbing

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said one man is dead while another one was arrested after the pair started a fight on Oct. 16.

Deputies said they were called to 20669 Highway 221 North around 11 p.m. where they found one person who had been stabbed. The man, later identified as Benjamin Derick Griffin, died from his injuries.

After a thorough investigation, deputies said it was determined that Griffin and another man, Marcus Tyrone Grant, were the primary who attacked a third man inside the establishment, and as a result, the third man, who remains unnamed, defended himself.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators reviewed statements and surveillance footage and consulted with the Solicitor’s Office. It was determined that no charges will be filed against the third man, however, Grant was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

