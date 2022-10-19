Deputies need help finding woman who went missing overnight

Chaunessy Queen Stokes
Chaunessy Queen Stokes(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
POE MILL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they need help finding a missing woman who suffers from mental health disorders and made recent suicidal threats.

Deputies said 29-year-old Chaunessy Queen Stokes was last seen Tuesday at 12:45 a.m. on 4th Avenue in Poe Mill. She was reportedly seen leaving on foot wearing an all-black outfit, including a fur coat and boots.

Stokes is described as five foot four and 120 pounds with hair similar to what is pictured.

Deputies request for anyone who sees her to call 911 immediately.

