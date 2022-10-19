Emergency Communications in Yancey Co. given $4.8 million for new facility

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Yancey County Sheriff’s Office announced that a $4.8 million grant from the North Carolina 911 Board was recently awarded to Yancey County Emergency Communications (911) to help build a new communications center.

Officials said Yancey County 911 has been located in a building built to be a jail in 1908. They added that communications personnel have been working on the ground floor of that building since 2204.

According to officials, Yancey County had one dispatcher on duty each shift in 2004. However, the team has expanded and now has at least three full-time dispatchers on duty about 80% of the time. Officials believe the new facility will be able to accommodate all the current dispatchers and give room for growth in the future. In addition to the new facility, there are plans to upgrade Yancey County 911′s technology and hardware.

“For the residents of Yancey County this new facility will give a peace of mind in the coming years, even with the growth we will see, there will be enough dispatchers if you or your family member need to call 911,” says Sheriff Shane Hilliard. “For our dispatchers, they will have peace of mind knowing they are in a secure facility, with enough space, and co-workers, to efficiently answer every 911 call.”

The North Carolina 911 Board has awarded $16.3 million in grants to benefit 11 911 centers across the state.

“This year’s grant awards help to equip PSAPs with the best technology and resources to keep our state’s residents and visitors safe,” said N.C. 911 Board Chair James A. Weaver, state chief information officer and secretary of the N.C. Department of Information Technology. “These grants make sure that PSAPs have the right tools to quickly and effectively collaborate and respond to people in need.”

