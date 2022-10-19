Final vision plan for Greenville Gateway project revealed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the entryway into downtown Greenville, and a new look and feel could be on its way.

On Tuesday, city leaders, staff, and area stakeholders saw a final vision plan for the reimaged Gateway district, the section of E. North Street, right after I-385 ends, near the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center.

More than 50,000 cars drive in and out of downtown Greenville through this stretch of road each day.

“This is the gateway to Greenville, right off of 385 into downtown, and it doesn’t reflect the Greenville that we all know and love,” said Greenville Mayor Knox White.

About two years ago, Robert and Jennifer Donovan saw potential in this area.

“We want to see more businesses in the Pettigru district. We want to see restaurants. We want to see retail. We want to see the arena activated. We want to see slowly, but surely, the Law Enforcement Center be dismantled and relocated and good things going on there,” said Robert.

That’s where the Greenville Gateway Project was born, a massive public-private partnership looking to revitalize this part of the city.

“I see this district as a transition into the downtown, somewhat as a threshold. I see it as a destination and an active member, an active district to the greater Greenville region,” said Plusurbia Design Founder Juan Mullerat.

Mullerat and his firm have been working for months and just released their final vision plan.

“An opportunity to welcome people in a way that can be memorable and to say farewell to them as well,” he said.

Recommendations included adding landscaping along the roads, more accessibility to bikes and walkers, connecting the gateway to Main Street, and creating an entertainment area.

“Trees, greenspace, walkability. We already know about that from downtown Greenville. We’re just transferring that over, across the other side of Church Street around the arena area,” said White.

Since these are just recommendations, there is currently no estimated cost or timeline.

A complete renovation of the Gateway district would likely take decades, but changes could begin as soon as the next year or two.

