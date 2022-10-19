Greenville county approves policy, shaping the future of affordable housing options

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The goal of the new affordable housing policy proposed by Greenville county council, is to incentivize developers to create more affordable housing.

The final vote, Tuesday, did not go as smoothly as some council members might have expected. It passed 11 to 1 during the committee of the whole meeting, but the final vote wasn’t quite as united.

“Rental rates and housing is a problem. So, this solves that problem,” said Council member Chris Harrison, who was involved in creating the policy.

The policy offers developers a tax break, for offering more units based on renters’ income.

“It’s been tried several years ago, I think it’s been talked about for several years. Nothing’s ever actually gotten done” said Harrison.

That changed Tuesday night. Before the council made their comments, the public weighed in too.

“I thank you so much for what you’ve already done, but I need you to go back to the drawing board,” said Tabitha Crawford. Crawford and one other resident asked the council to “do more” to help the lower income and homeless residents. About two other people spoke in favor of the policy as is.

Two of the council members who voted against the policy, Chairman Willis Meadows and Stan Tzouvelekas were concerned if the policy would actually work, and how to track if it’s working. However, Chris Harrison says he doesn’t have any doubts about that, and the progress will be monitored.

“I’m confident this will help and, and I’m hoping a lot of other jurisdictions and areas kind of implement something similar. I think this is gonna be a model across the country” he said.

After more than 30 minutes of discussion, the majority voted in favor and the policy became official.

Harrison says there are at least six to ten development projects on the table now, he believes this policy could apply to. He says, now that it’s approved, you’ll start seeing the impact soon.

