Greenwood County double murder suspect denied bond

By Thomas Gore
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENWOOD S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenwood County magistrate judge denied bond for a man charged with killing two women in the summer of 2021 during a hearing on Wednesday.

Cassius Broadwater was arrested in June after police say an argument between Broadwater and two women led to shots being fired. The victims were identified by the coroner as Ariel Mikeyuna Beeks and Kyndall Ayanna Curry.

In addition to the two murder charges, Broadwater is also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A date for Broadwater’s murder trial has not yet been determined, according to the Greenwood County Solicitor’s Office.

