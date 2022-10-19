Miracle Hill Ministries giving back to the community with turkey fry

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the 16th consecutive year, Miracle Hill Ministries is hosting the Ellis & Bradley Turkey Fry, the largest community feeding in the Upstate.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the community will get together at the Spartanburg Rescue Mission to feed more than 5,000 adults and children.

“Each year we fry hundreds of turkeys and distribute them across the Upstate,” said Ryan Duerk, President and CEO. “In a very real sense, we get to be Jesus’ hands and feet while letting the people know that they have a friend in the world.”

Miracle Hill is inviting the public to donate frozen turkeys for the event. Donations may be dropped off Friday, Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at either the Food Warehouse located at 725 Keith Drive in Greenville or the Spartanburg Rescue Mission located at 189 North Forest Drive in Spartanburg.

Organizers said may also purchase items from an Amazon Wish List and have them shipped directly to the ministry. Financial contributions can be made through miraclehill.org, to help provide for the ongoing care of the guests living in the shelters.

Thanksgiving dinners will be provided at Miracle Hill’s four homeless shelters and two recovery programs, and turkeys will be distributed to Miracle Hill foster families.

Miracle Hill is also partnering with several community ministries and organizations in Greenville and Spartanburg Counties with the goal of distributing meals to low-income neighborhoods and additional people in need.

For more information on the turkey fry, click here or send an email to events@miraclehill.org.

