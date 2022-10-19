More adult learners returning to college seeking upward mobility, higher salaries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - College enrollment is open at some area colleges, and more adult learners are returning to the classroom. New research reveals some working adults who return to the classroom can expect to see their salary potential more than double. But is now the time to go back to college.

Samuel Hipp knows the relevance of studying U.S. history.

“Learning from the past is a huge thing for today, honestly,” Hipp said. “Making sure we don’t make the same mistakes that people before us made is one of the biggest benefits of learning history.”

Hipp likes the discipline so much, last May he graduated with a four-year degree in history.

“I was making some okay money, and I had some decent benefits, but something was missing,” he said.

As of August, he’s now enrolled in the Paralegal Program at Greenville Technical College, a program he can complete in three semesters

“There’s a path – there’s a very visible path,” Hipp said. “(Greenville Tech) not only teaches you the material – but you’re also set up with internships and job opportunities. Over the past couple weeks (Greenville Tech) has posted job opportunities with law firms that were emailed out to my class.”

And Hipp is not alone looking for paths offering upward mobility and salaries.

“Really, the larger part of our students are the non-traditional students,” said Dr. Tanisha Latimer, Greenville Technical College, Dean of Enrollment Services.

Greenville Tech has seen a 20% increase in enrollment, over last year. The average student age is 27.

“We have a lot of career changers, people who have decided, ‘hey, I’m finally going to take a stab at going back to college or finish a degree,” Dr. Latimer said.

“There’s nothing wrong with going to a class and learning something new,” Hipp added.

And the timing isn’t by chance.

“Anybody can come to school, anybody can learn, anybody can better themselves in this environment. And we suggest that you come now,” said Dr. Chuck Morton, Greenville Technical College, Dean of Compliance and Community Outreach Programs. “Any specialized training you get, is going to increase your value to an employer.”

Research from sources like Lightcast reveals adult learners who return to school can see a 140% increase in their salaries. And choosing an associate’s degree in industries including health care, engineering, computer information sciences and information technology, can lead to higher rates of mobility than some bachelor’s degrees.

“Because the demands so high, the pay grade is that much higher,” Dr. Morton said. “And so you see things like that happen across information technologies as well, and engineering because people are still building buildings, and they’re still building roads and there’s still growth in this area.”

Dr. Morton stresses upward mobility may come from a practical skills certificate program, that can be completed in a year.

“If an individual comes here for the Welding Program or Truck Driver Training (certificate) they can expect to make in the neighborhood of $60,000 or $80,000 in the first year,” he said.

Greenville Tech joins other technical colleges in the state still offering zero tuition for those enrolled in a high-demand field. To learn more, visit, here: https://www.sctechsystem.edu/students/sc-workforce-scholarships-for-the-future.html

For more information on Lightcast’s study entitled, Moving Up and Moving Forward, visit here: https://lightcast.io/moving-up-and-moving-forward

