Murder suspect among those taken into custody during county-wide warrant roundup

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said they worked with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department to help the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole & Pardons Services serve warrants.

Officers said the operation began on Tuesday morning and involved 50 attempts to serve warrants. While not every attempt was successful, officers said they still served 20 warrants.

According to officers, the suspects taken into custody were wanted for a variety of crimes, including murder and attempted murder.

No other information about the suspects and what they were wanted for was released. We will update this story as we learn more.

