Officials working to contain island fire on Lake Hartwell

LAKE HARTWELL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Forestry Commission officials said they are responding to a fire on Andersonville Island on Lake Hartwell.

Officials said they were called out to contain the 2.6-acre fire on the island Wednesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

As of 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials said the fire is not contained and crews are currently on scene.

Fire on Andersonville Island on Lake Hartwell (SC Forestry Commission Wildfire Activity)

