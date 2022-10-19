Officials working to contain island fire on Lake Hartwell
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAKE HARTWELL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SC Forestry Commission officials said they are responding to a fire on Andersonville Island on Lake Hartwell.
Officials said they were called out to contain the 2.6-acre fire on the island Wednesday morning.
No injuries were reported.
As of 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officials said the fire is not contained and crews are currently on scene.
